Emirates Restart Flights To Orlando, US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Emirates restart flights to Orlando, US

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Emirates airline has announced that it will resume four-weekly services to Orlando from 2nd June 2021, further expanding its US network, and offering customers worldwide more travel choices and enhanced connectivity via Dubai.

With the addition of Orlando, Emirates will be serving over 60 weekly services to and from 11 US destinations including Boston, New York (JFK), Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Newark (in June).

The addition of the flights reaffirms the airline's ongoing commitment to this growing market and offering a convenient connections to travellers. Emirates customers also have seamless access to other US cities via the airline's codeshare agreements with Jetblue and Alaskan Airlines.

Flights to/from Orlando will operate four times weekly on Emirates' two-class Boeing 777-200LR, offering 38 lie-flat seats in business and 264 ergonomically designed seats in Economy class.

Emirates flight EK219 will depart Dubai at 08:55, arriving in Orlando at 16:30, while the return flight EK220 will depart Orlando at 21:00, arriving in Dubai at 19:10 the next day.

All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry's first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1st December 2020, at no cost to customers.

In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

