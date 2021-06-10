Emirates restarts flights to Malta via Larnaca

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Emirates has announced it will resume three weekly services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, from 14th July 2021, further expanding its European network to 34 destinations, and offering customers worldwide more travel choices and enhanced connectivity via Dubai.

Malta has officially welcomed UAE tourists back to the Maltese Islands on 1st June.

Flights to/from Malta will operate three times weekly through the airline's existing Larnaca service on its two-class Boeing 777-200LR.

Emirates will expand its services to provide more choice and convenience for customers who can now plan travel to more than 30 cities in 20 countries across the Emirates network that have opened their doors for tourism and business, quarantine free. Emirates will now operate over 280 weekly flights in July from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways, for travellers who want to start their long-awaited adventures and experiences this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine.

Effective 2nd June, 2021, Emirates customers travelling to Malta, who are 5 years old or above, are required to hold a negative COVID-19 test certificate for a test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Malta. Passengers must also present a completed Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate at check-in to be accepted for travel to Malta. Fully vaccinated Maltese nationals or Malta residency permit holders may present a Maltese vaccination certificate instead of a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate when returning to Malta.