Emirates restarts flights to Mexico City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to Mexico City (MEX) via Barcelona (BCN) from 2nd July 2021, re-opening connectivity and boosting trade and tourism while providing customers worldwide with more connectivity, convenience and choice.

The BCN-MEX route will be operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR which offers 38 business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class.

The resumed service between Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico will serve Emirates’ customers in Mexico and offer more choice to travellers heading from Europe, India, South East Asia and the middle East via Dubai or Barcelona.

The service will also provide additional connectivity to global markets for Mexican exports such as avocados, berries, mangoes, automotive parts and medical supplies.

Emirates SkyCargo has been flying freighters to/from Mexico City since 2014 already, marking seven years of operations to the country this month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates SkyCargo continued its cargo connectivity to Mexico City on freighter and passenger freighter flights, bringing in much needed PPE and COVID-19 vaccines into the country while continuing to support Mexican exports.