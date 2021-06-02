Emirates restarts flights to Phuket

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to the resort island of Phuket from 2nd July 2021, with the re-opening of the popular destination to international tourists.

The passengers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will require no quarantine on arrival, according to the airline.

The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in First and business Class as well as Economy Class.

Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00hrs, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30hrs the same day.

The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10hrs, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05hrs the same day (all times are local).

The four weekly services will provide customers convenience and choice to suit their holiday plans. The popular Thai destination remains a favourite amongst travellers from the middle East, Europe and beyond. Emirates also resumed flights to Bangkok since September 2020, providing a daily service.