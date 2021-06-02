UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Restarts Flights To Phuket

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:30 PM

Emirates restarts flights to Phuket

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to the resort island of Phuket from 2nd July 2021, with the re-opening of the popular destination to international tourists.

The passengers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will require no quarantine on arrival, according to the airline.

The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in First and business Class as well as Economy Class.

Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00hrs, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30hrs the same day.

The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10hrs, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05hrs the same day (all times are local).

The four weekly services will provide customers convenience and choice to suit their holiday plans. The popular Thai destination remains a favourite amongst travellers from the middle East, Europe and beyond. Emirates also resumed flights to Bangkok since September 2020, providing a daily service.

Related Topics

Business Europe Dubai Same Phuket Bangkok Middle East July September 2020 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Politics is my passion but showbiz is the business ..

10 minutes ago

Increased revenue, economic development welcomed: ..

19 minutes ago

Swiss Lonza Pharmaceutical Company Expands Product ..

2 minutes ago

Agricultural machinery, inputs worth$73.498 millio ..

2 minutes ago

Burnt-out container ship sinking off Sri Lanka

4 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.