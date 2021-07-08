Emirates restarts passenger services to Mauritius

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Emirates has announced it will restart passenger services to Mauritius this summer with two weekly flights from 15th July, as the island-nation gradually re-opens its borders to international tourists.

The airline has also announced it will deploy its iconic Emirates A380 aircraft to Mauritius starting 1st August.

The flights to Mauritius will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Starting from 15th July, the route will be served utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and from 1st August, utilising the Emirates A380 aircraft.

From 15th July to 30th September 2021, Mauritius will open its borders to vaccinated passengers and Mauritian nationals. From 1 October, the country will start to welcome fully vaccinated travellers who can explore the island freely with no restrictions.