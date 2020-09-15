Emirates resumes A380 flights to Moscow following high demand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) Dubai's Emirates Airlines has announced it will resume its A380 service to Moscow Domodedovo Airport, DME, following an increase in market demand.

"The airline resumed flights to the Russian capital last week and due to strong passenger demand, its iconic Emirates A380 will operate the Dubai to Moscow route starting 18 September," Emirates said in a statement. The airline currently serves five cities utilising its A380 aircraft including, Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou and Toronto.

The airline said its A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins and has plans to gradually expand the deployment of the popular aircraft in line with demand and operational approvals.

Emirates currently serves over 85 destinations in its network, offering passengers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, middle East, and Asia Pacific safe and convenient connections via Dubai.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

The airline said Emirates customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at the American Hospital and their satellite clinics across Dubai by presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours, it added.