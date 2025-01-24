Emirates Resumes Flights To Beirut, Baghdad From February 1
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 05:02 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Emirates will restart services to Beirut, Lebanon, from 1st February 2025 with a daily flight. The airline will also reinstate daily services to Baghdad, Iraq, on the same day.
From February, Emirates’ daily flights to Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER in three classes, offering more than 5,000 seats both ways each week.
From 1st April 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut with the addition of the EK957/958 morning service, which is also set to be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes.
Emirates’ daily flights to Baghdad will be served by a Boeing 777 aircraft.
