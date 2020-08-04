UrduPoint.com
Emirates Resumes Flights To Kuwait City And Lisbon, Expanding Its Network To 70 Destinations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Kuwait City (5 August) and Lisbon (16 August). This will take Emirates’ passenger network to 70 destinations in August, over 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic destination network, as the airline gradually resumes operations with the safety of its customers, crew and communities as its top priority.

Flights from Dubai to Kuwait City will operate as a daily service and flights from Dubai to Lisbon will operate three times a week, the airline said, noting that the flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.

com or via travel agents.

"Passengers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, middle East, and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai. Customers from Emirates’ network can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors," Dubai-based airline added.

COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

