Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 August

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Emirates will resume passenger services to Stockholm with weekly flights from 1st August, expanding its network in Europe to 22 cities, and connecting customers from Europe to the middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa.

The restart of Stockholm flights means that all Emirates gateways in Scandinavia will have resumed services by August, with flights to Oslo resuming from 4th August and services to Copenhagen being in operation since June.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 63 destinations in August, offering customers around the world more convenient connections to Dubai, and via Dubai.

Flights between Stockholm and Dubai will operate once a week on Saturdays. Emirates flight EK157 will depart Dubai at 08:40 and arrives in Stockholm at 13:10. The return flight EK 158 leaves Stockholm Arlanda Airport at 15:05 and arrives into Dubai International Airport at 23:20. All times are local.

The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.