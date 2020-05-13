Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Emirates has announced its plan to operate scheduled flight services from 21st May to nine destinations: London Heathrow Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

In a statement by the airline on Wednesday, Emirates will also offer connections in Dubai for customers travelling between the UK and Australia.

Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. This includes an approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship, ICA, for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai.

"We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services to these destinations, providing more options for customers to travel from the UAE to these cities, and also between the UK and Australia. We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations, "Adel Al Redha, Emirates' Chief Operating Officer, commented.

He added, "We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitization. The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority.

"

In addition to the scheduled services, Emirates will also continue to work closely with embassies and consulates to facilitate repatriation flights for visitors and residents wishing to return home. This week, the airline plans to operate flights from Dubai to Tokyo Narita (15th May), Conakry (16th May), and Dakar (16th May In preparation for the resumption of flight services, the airline has already enhanced various precautionary measures throughout the customer journey.

At Dubai International airport, customers and employees will have their temperatures checked via thermal scanners. Protective barriers have been installed at check-in counters to provide additional safety during interaction. Gloves and masks are mandatory for all customers and employees at the airport.

In addition, Emirates' cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff who interact directly with travellers will don personal protective equipment, PPE, including a protective disposable gown and safety visor.

Social distancing protocols will also be implemented. At this airport, this includes physical indicators being placed on the ground and at waiting areas in the airport to ensure travellers maintain a safe distance.