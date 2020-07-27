Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and Basra

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Nairobi from 2nd August, Baghdad and Basra from 10th August, expanding its growing network, and offering customers around the world more convenient connections to Dubai, and via Dubai.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 67 destinations in August, including seven points in Africa and five points in the middle East, the company said.

Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week.