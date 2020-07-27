UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Resumes Service To Nairobi, Baghdad And Basra

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and Basra

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Nairobi from 2nd August, Baghdad and Basra from 10th August, expanding its growing network, and offering customers around the world more convenient connections to Dubai, and via Dubai.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 67 destinations in August, including seven points in Africa and five points in the middle East, the company said.

Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week.

Related Topics

Africa World Dubai Company Basra Baghdad Nairobi Middle East August From

Recent Stories

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

21 minutes ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

33 minutes ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

1 hour ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

1 hour ago

KP Govt promulgates FATA development regulation (r ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.