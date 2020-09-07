UrduPoint.com
Emirates Returns AED5 Billion To Customers In Refunds

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Emirates returns AED5 billion to customers in refunds

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) Emirates Airlines announced that is has returned over AED5 billion (US$ 1.4 billion) in COVID-19 related travel refunds to date, making strong and steady progress on its commitment to customers to complete pending refunds.

More than 1.4 million refunds requests have been completed since March, representing 90 percent of the airline’s backlog, the airline said in a statement on Monday. "This includes all requests received from customers around the world up until the end of June, save for a few cases which require further manual review."

It added, "Since the pandemic hit, Emirates has invested additional resources to ramp up its processing capability. The airline also continues to work with industry partners to facilitate refunds for those who have booked their Emirates flights through travel agents, this includes enabling direct refunds processing via global booking systems, GDS."

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, "We understand that from our customers’ standpoint, each pending refund request is one too many.

We are committed to honouring refunds and are trying our utmost to clear the massive and unprecedented backlog that was caused by the pandemic. Most cases are straightforward, and these we will process quickly. But there are cases which will take a bit more time for our customer teams to manually review and complete. We are grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding."

As global travel markets slowly re-open, Emirates has gradually restarted its passenger operations around the world, always ensuring that it provides customers with a safe and smooth travel experience.

The airline has introduced a series of industry-leading initiatives to provide customers with additional reassurance and confidence when they travel – from bio-safety measures at every step of their journey, to free COVID-19 medical cover, and flexible booking policies.

