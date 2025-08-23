Open Menu

Emirates Rulers Offer Condolences To Saudi King On Passing Of Mother Of Prince Fahd Bin Muqrin Al Saud

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al Saud

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 23rd August 2025 (WAM) – Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

More Stories From Middle East