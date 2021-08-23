Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has completed its preparations for the return of students to its schools on 29th August, 2021.

The ESE, which is keen to ensure the health and safety of students, teachers and administrative staff, through adopting a range of preventive procedures, assured that its various field teams have prepared schools and ensured their readiness.

All 564 public schools around the country have been sanitised, and various plans for transporting students and maintaining physical distancing have been implemented, it added.

The ESE urged the school community, including principals, teachers and parents, to collaborate to ensure the safe return of children to schools amidst the current conditions, to support the country’s plans to return to normalcy.

School uniforms are also available in over 110 outlets around the country to save parents time and effort, it further added, noting uniforms will remain the same as those of last year.

As part of ESE’s preparations for the 2021-2022 academic year, it launched the Professional Development Week yesterday. The week, held remotely in schools, focuses on the safe return of students to their schools and the readiness of principals, teachers and supervisors, in addition to improving the overall skills of teachers.