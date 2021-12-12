UrduPoint.com

Emirates Schools Establishment, Dubai State Security & F3 Emerge Winners In The Third Edition Of Gov Games

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Emirates Schools Establishment, Dubai State Security and F3 won the titles in their respective categories in the third edition of the Gov Games held at Expo Village, following an exciting contest in the ‘Last Frontier’, the final obstacle course of the competition.

The 2021 edition, officially sponsored by MyWhoosh, featured a remarkable turnout in its men's and women's team competitions as well as the ‘Community Games’.

Emirates Schools Establishment won the women’s team title while Dubai State Security emerged the men’s team champion. The ‘Community Games’ title was won by F3.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, lauded the teams that participated in the Gov Games. His Highness said the tournament is designed to enhance collaboration and team bonding, and build strong relationships between teams representing local, regional and international governments. His Highness congratulated the winners and expressed his appreciation for the team spirit, sportsmanship, determination, collaborative mindset and physical and mental strength showed by the participants during the competition.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, awarded medals to the winners of Gov Games at a ceremony held at the end of the competition.

Results of the Women’s team competitions – Government Entities:

The teams that garnered the highest number of points in each category earned the ‘Gov Games Champion’ title. The tournament, which received widespread acclaim for promoting the values of teamwork and determination, is seen as an important event that promotes a culture of excellence and teamwork among government employees, which in turn supports the UAE and Dubai’s journey of progress. Gov Games 2021 also reflects Dubai's ability to reinforce its status as a hub for sports events, overcoming the repercussions of recent global challenges.

Gov Games 2021 was organised with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Al Tadawi Medical Centre, and is officially sponsored by MyWhoosh. The third edition of the event featured several entertainment events and raffle competitions for public spectators.

