Emirates Schools Establishment, Expo 2020 Dubai Celebrate Visit Of 100,000 Students

Wed 17th November 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Emirates Schools Establishment and Expo 2020 Dubai, celebrated the visit of 100,000 students from government schools since its opening last October.

A group of 400 students accompanied by Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public education and Chairman of the Emirates Schools Establishment, formed the "100K" sign in front of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Commenting on celebrating the visit of 100,000 students to Expo 2020 Dubai, Al Muheiri praised the students and the specialised teams at the public schools and the Emirates Schools Establishment headquarter and branches.

She said that the specialised teams’ efforts contributed to the success of the students’ visits to Expo 2020 Dubai, where they were able to explore what the pavilions offer, and learn about various cultural and educational activities. "We see this in the Opportunity Pavilion, or the Sustainability Pavilion or the Opportunity Pavilion for example. In light of those various options that made students ready to adopt future ideas, Expo 2020 has become the most important event in empowering innovative minds and adopting creative opportunities," she added.

She also commended the support provided by the Expo 2020 Dubai team for the success of these visits.

