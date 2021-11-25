UrduPoint.com

Emirates Signs Codeshare Agreement With AirBaltic

Thu 25th November 2021

Emirates signs codeshare agreement with airBaltic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Emirates has signed a codeshare agreement with airBaltic to offer customers enhanced connectivity to/from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland.

The codeshare partnership will open new travel opportunities and offer Emirates’ customers convenient access to the Baltic Sea region. airBalitc customers’ will also benefit from seamless access to Emirates’ extensive network, via Dubai.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "We’re very pleased to announce a new partnership with airBaltic, the leading airline in the Baltics, which enables us to offer Emirates customers even more travel choices and connectivity in the Baltic region. It will also open up Emirates’ exciting network of global destinations to more travellers from the Baltics. We look forward to the start of a successful partnership."

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, said, "Emirates is a truly global connectivity provider, and we are excited to start a new partnership alongside direct flights between Riga and Dubai which we commenced in September.

The new partnership will enable our passengers to reach new exciting destinations in Asia, Australia and beyond."

The codeshare agreement will offer customers from key markets across the middle East, West Asia, Far East and Australia, greater access and connectivity to the Baltic States.

Emirates will place its "EK" marketed code on airBaltic flights operated between: Dubai - Riga (Latvia); Riga - Tallin (Estonia); Riga - Vilnius (Lithuania); and Riga - Helsinki (Finland). airBalitc will also place its "BT" marketed code on Emirates’ routes between: Dubai - Bangkok (Thailand); and Dubai - Jakarta (Indonesia).

Emirates currently has codeshare agreements in place with 22 airline partners and two rail companies. The airline also has an interline agreement with over 115 airlines and rail companies.

