Emirates Signs Codeshare Agreement With Brazil's Azul

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:45 PM

Emirates signs codeshare agreement with Brazil's Azul

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Emirates has signed a codeshare agreement with Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A (Azul), which will allow customers to seamlessly connect to and from eight cities in Brazil to Emirates’ global network via Sao Paulo.

The codeshare agreement has been approved by the Brazilian Federal Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil).

Under the codeshare, customers will be able to connect to and from Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont (SDU), Belem (BEL) Belo Horizonte (CNF), Cuiaba (CGB), Curtiba (CWB), Juazeiro Do Norte (JDO), Porto Alegre (POA) and Recife (REC) airports on flights operated by Azul to Emirates flights from Sao Paulo (GRU) to Dubai and beyond with a single ticket. Tickets be purchased online on Emirates' website or through Emirates’ local sales offices and travel agents from 18th August 2021 for travel starting from 25th August 2021.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Emirates is delighted to be entering into a codeshare partnership with Azul to offer our customers an enhanced, smooth and convenient connectivity between eight cities in Brazil to/ from Dubai and our global network through Sao Paulo. Brazil is an important market for Emirates and our cooperation with Azul underscores Emirates’ commitment to strengthen our reach in the region and open up more options for our customers.

"

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with Emirates, which will provide seamless benefits to our customers. As the largest airline in Brazil in terms of destinations, this codeshare allows our customers to have unparalleled connectivity in Brazil and around the world," said Abhi Shah, Azul’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners and two rail companies around the world. Additionally, Emirates also has interline cooperation agreements with over 106 airlines and rail companies.

Emirates currently operates five weekly flights to Sao Paulo on its widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates’ hub in Dubai is open to travellers from Brazil with visa on arrival for business, fun and tourism and visitors will be spoilt for choice in the family-friendly city with its year-round sunshine, iconic landmarks, and a culinary scene to suit every taste. Dubai also provides the perfect stopover option for Brazilian travellers on their way to popular holiday destinations such as the Maldives and Cairo.

