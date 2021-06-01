UrduPoint.com
Emirates Skills National Competition Empowers Youth In Future Skills: UAE Minister Of State For Defence Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today, toured the pavilions of the Emirates Skills National Competition 2021.

The competition is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Al Bowardi was briefed about the activities in the contest and was acquainted with the mechanisms of the competition’s conduct, conditions for joining it, its competitive fields, and methods of arbitration.

He also met with a group of UAE male and female youth participating in the competition who are competing in 17 engineering and technical fields.

During the tour, he said, "We are proud to be briefed about the distinguished Emirati talents in the technical and professional fields who proved their technical skills and professional talents. The National competition contributes to empowering the Emirati youth with skills and preparing them to support the country's efforts to establish a knowledge-based economy."

