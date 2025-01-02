Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) In response to growing demand out of Denmark, Emirates SkyCargo has deployed a dedicated weekly freighter to Copenhagen Airport, increasing the network of destinations served by Emirates freighters to 38.

The Boeing 777 freighter will increase capacity offered to Emirates’ customers, with approximately 85 tonnes allocated for cargo from Copenhagen, and neighbouring countries including Norway and Sweden.

Emirates SkyCargo has recorded significant growth in volume of over 20 percent from Denmark in the last financial year, driven largely by pharmaceutical shipments. With a thriving life sciences production industry and resilient cold chain infrastructure, Copenhagen serves as Europe’s northern hub for pharma logistics.

In addition to uplifting pharmaceutical cargo, Emirates SkyCargo will provide tailored solutions to transport goods via its multi-vertical product portfolio.

From general cargo to temperature-sensitive perishables such as fish and other foods, the airline keeps goods moving from Copenhagen to the world, swiftly, efficiently and reliably.

Mette Jensen, Cargo Manager for Scandinavia, Emirates SkyCargo, said, “Demand has been strong across Scandinavia, with particular growth in Copenhagen, and we expect this to continue into the next financial year and beyond. Bolstering our operations to Copenhagen with a dedicated freighter, ensures that we are able to serve the current demand, and support our customers in reaching a large number of markets across the globe.”

Emirates SkyCargo serves 11 destinations across Europe with 38 dedicated freighter flights per week, complemented by over 485 passenger flights every week.