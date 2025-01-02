Open Menu

Emirates SkyCargo Adds Copenhagen To Freighter Network

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) In response to growing demand out of Denmark, Emirates SkyCargo has deployed a dedicated weekly freighter to Copenhagen Airport, increasing the network of destinations served by Emirates freighters to 38.

The Boeing 777 freighter will increase capacity offered to Emirates’ customers, with approximately 85 tonnes allocated for cargo from Copenhagen, and neighbouring countries including Norway and Sweden.

Emirates SkyCargo has recorded significant growth in volume of over 20 percent from Denmark in the last financial year, driven largely by pharmaceutical shipments. With a thriving life sciences production industry and resilient cold chain infrastructure, Copenhagen serves as Europe’s northern hub for pharma logistics.

In addition to uplifting pharmaceutical cargo, Emirates SkyCargo will provide tailored solutions to transport goods via its multi-vertical product portfolio.

From general cargo to temperature-sensitive perishables such as fish and other foods, the airline keeps goods moving from Copenhagen to the world, swiftly, efficiently and reliably.

Mette Jensen, Cargo Manager for Scandinavia, Emirates SkyCargo, said, “Demand has been strong across Scandinavia, with particular growth in Copenhagen, and we expect this to continue into the next financial year and beyond. Bolstering our operations to Copenhagen with a dedicated freighter, ensures that we are able to serve the current demand, and support our customers in reaching a large number of markets across the globe.”

Emirates SkyCargo serves 11 destinations across Europe with 38 dedicated freighter flights per week, complemented by over 485 passenger flights every week.

Related Topics

World Europe Norway Sweden Denmark Hub Market From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

1 minute ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

4 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

5 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

5 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East