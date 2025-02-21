- Home
Emirates SkyCargo Crowned International Airline Of Year At STAT Times International Awards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Emirates SkyCargo was named International Airline of the Year for the second consecutive year at the STAT Times International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo.
The accolade, voted for by STAT Times international readers, highlighted the essential role Emirates SkyCargo plays in facilitating and shaping global logistics.
The Emirates SkyCargo team, led by Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, accepted the award in Nairobi, on the sidelines of Air Cargo Africa 2025.
The ceremony was also attended by other notable guests and leading members in the air freight and logistics industry.
Commenting on the recognition, Abbas said, “We are proud that our commitment to our customers, our focus on innovation and strengthening our operations with the best talent in the industry, has secured us the accolade of the world’s leading cargo airline, by one of the leading industry publications."
