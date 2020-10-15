UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates SkyCargo Maintains Supply Chains For Food And Other Perishables During COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Emirates SkyCargo maintains supply chains for food and other perishables during COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) Emirates SkyCargo worked swiftly to restore its international cargo connectivity during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic; growing its network from just around 35 destinations on its freighter aircraft at the end of March to more than 130 destinations by early October on its freighter as well as passenger aircraft.

Currently, around 500 tonnes of food items are transported every day in the cargo hold of Emirates aircraft across the world, Dubai-based cargo airline said in a statement marking the World Food Day, which falls on 16th October each year.

It said that when Emirates SkyCargo’s first freighter flight took off from Guadalajara, Mexico, on the 2nd of October, the cargo hold contained several tonnes of avocadoes and other vegetables grown and harvested in Mexico and destined for supermarket shelves in Europe and the middle East.

In Kenya, Emirates’ 10 weekly flights in October 2020 from Nairobi airport transport, among other commodities, fresh fruits and vegetables such as green beans, pineapples, mangoes and avocadoes. The produce arrives in Dubai and then gets distributed to other regional markets in the Middle East and onwards to Europe.

Emirates’ flights taking off from Australia and New Zealand carry meat and a range of fruits including grapes and watermelons heading towards international markets.

"Coconuts and jackfruit from Thailand, mangoes from India, sweet potatoes from Egypt, blueberries from the UK, cheese from France and Italy, salmon from Norway, cherries from Chile, seafood from Pakistan, bakery products from the Netherlands and tropical fruits from Vietnam are just a limited selection of the food items that travel every day on Emirates’ flights across its global network of more than 130 destinations across six continents," read the statement.

"With every new destination, Emirates SkyCargo opens up one more potential trade lane for food products across the world. As an example, Emirates SkyCargo, through its direct flights, helped create a market for tropical fruits from Vietnam in the Middle East and exports of these products increased nearly five-fold in just one year in 2017," the freighter added.

As a socially responsible carrier, Emirates SkyCargo said that it has ensured that adequate cargo capacity remains available on its widebody aircraft during the COVID-19 pandemic for the transport of urgent medical supplies as well as food items.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Thailand Australia Exports Europe Egypt France Norway Dubai Nairobi Guadalajara Salmon Italy United Kingdom Chile Kenya Mexico Netherlands Vietnam Middle East March October 2017 2020 Market From Airport New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abid Malhi’s arrest: CCPO orders to arrest SP CI ..

11 minutes ago

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Naval Chief ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Reaffirms its Solidarity with the Republic of ..

32 minutes ago

Huawei joins hands with HEC to start roadshows for ..

35 minutes ago

PM directs to make issuance of NOCs for constructi ..

35 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja advises Misbahul Haq to give up his old ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.