Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:15 AM

Emirates SkyCargo ramps up operations to Bahrain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates Airline, has ramped up its operations to offer 10 weekly cargo flights to facilitate the flow of goods into Bahrain, replenishing supplies and maintaining vital trade links during this critical time.

Starting this month, the carrier noted in a statement, that its operations will see 10 weekly cargo flights on its Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft to Bahrain, providing around 40 tonnes of lower deck cargo capacity per flight.

During the month of April, Emirates SkyCargo increased its flight frequency from three times weekly, to a daily service - operating more than 40 dedicated cargo flights on passenger freighters to the country. The carrier also transported more than 1,300 tonnes of cargo, including essential supplies and electronic equipment.

Emirates SkyCargo has reinvented and adapted its operations and network to make sure it continues to transport vital commodities, support local economies and help businesses in Bahrain by keeping global supply chains up and running.

Since 2019, Emirates SkyCargo has carried 20,600 tonnes of cargo into Bahrain, including perishables such as meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables, as well as other items including flowers, plants, tobacco, vehicles, construction equipment and electronic products. Items being shipped by the air cargo carrier into Bahrain come from India, UAE, Australia, Hong Kong, USA, Japan, and other markets.

During the same period, the carrier exported 2,600 tonnes from Bahrain to several markets including India, UAE, France, Singapore, US, Saudi Arabia, China, and Australia – carrying vehicles, spare parts, personal belongings, jewellery, and fashion apparel.

Emirates SkyCargo is currently operating scheduled flights on its Boeing 777-F and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to 67 destinations, across six continents worldwide. The carrier continues to uplift essential supplies on a daily basis across its network, connecting people to the cargo that they need the most.

