UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates SkyCargo Signs Humanitarian Logistics MoU With International Humanitarian City

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Emirates SkyCargo signs humanitarian logistics MoU with International Humanitarian City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates and International Humanitarian City, IHC, the world’s largest hub for humanitarian aid, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to cooperate on humanitarian logistics and crisis relief solutions.

The MoU was signed by Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo, and Giuseppe Saba, CEO, International Humanitarian City.

Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and the IHC will work together to develop innovative logistics solutions for effective crisis relief operations. The IHC will also approach Emirates SkyCargo as the air cargo carrier of first resort for transportation or urgently required aid materials to affected destinations. In addition, the two organisations will work together to share know-how and develop best practices around the transportation of specialised cargo for relief efforts.

"Over the years, Emirates SkyCargo has operated several flights and transported relief cargo on behalf of International Humanitarian City in response to humanitarian disasters and crises around the world, including most recently in the aftermath of the explosions at Beirut. Today, we are delighted to consolidate our partnership and develop a platform which will enable a more coherent and rapid response for aid delivery, and facilitate the development of robust and innovative solutions for humanitarian emergency response. With our wide-body aircraft fleet and our global network centred in Dubai, we look forward to supporting International Humanitarian City as their preferred carrier for delivering aid to affected communities around the globe," Sultan said.

"I would like first to express all of my appreciation to Emirates SkyCargo for their support in the past for the IHC and its community," Saba said.

"A special thanks goes to the leadership of Emirates for the initiative taken immediately after the blast in Beirut, by launching the initiative for supporting the Lebanese population and facilitating many airlifts of humanitarian aid with favourable rates. I am honoured to sign this MoU, which is a milestone for further expansion of new possibilities which started with the Lebanon initiative. It transforms our cooperation into something which goes beyond the use of the air assets and the large reach of Emirates SkyCargo, which still logistically represents a crucial worldwide network for the IHC Community in emergency response," he added.

During August, Emirates launched a humanitarian initiative, creating an air-bridge between Dubai and Beirut to facilitate transportation of aid material in the aftermath of the explosions at the Port of Beirut. Emirates continues to work with local and international NGOs including the IHC for this relief effort, which is also supported by worldwide donations of cash and Emirates Skywards Miles from across the globe through the Emirates Airline Foundation.

Related Topics

World Dubai Beirut Lebanon Hub August Islamabad High Court All From Share Best

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

17 minutes ago

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian ..

21 minutes ago

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects students’ forum building, ..

46 minutes ago

LCCI signs agreement with National Highways and Mo ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan Steel Mills: ECC approves Rs 3850m for Mi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.