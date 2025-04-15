Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Emirates SkyCargo will double its freighter fleet to 21 aircraft by the end of 2026, up from 10 currently, in a move that reflects confidence in the continued growth of global demand for air cargo services.

Speaking on the sidelines of the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025, which opened today in Dubai, Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, said, “We currently operate 10 owned freighters, in addition to 6 leased aircraft, and expect to receive 11 new Boeing 777Fs by the end of 2026.”

He noted that this fleet expansion is part of an ambitious strategy focused on investing in advanced technology, modern infrastructure, and tailored logistics solutions for specialised cargo segments such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, and valuables.

Sultan added that Emirates SkyCargo’s dedicated freighter network currently spans 38 destinations, with plans to add 20 more in the coming years. The company has already expanded its network this year, launching new cargo routes to Japan and Copenhagen.

He highlighted that Emirates' total network now includes 148 destinations supported by an extensive global partnership network. The overall fleet currently comprises 260 aircraft, including 250 passenger planes, with expectations to exceed 300 aircraft by 2030.

Regarding Al Maktoum International Airport, Sultan said the Government of Dubai is developing it into the world’s largest air cargo hub, with a handling capacity of up to 12 million tonnes. “We are working together to build the future of the logistics sector and aim to be a core enabler in achieving Dubai’s vision to become the global capital for multimodal cargo,” he stated.

Sultan also spoke about the recently launched "Emirates Delivers", a door-to-door express service aimed at businesses, which currently operates in seven markets: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. He confirmed plans for further expansion to all Emirates SkyCargo destinations.

“This service mirrors the Emirates passenger experience, with a strong focus on speed and reliability, and we handle it with the same level of care and attention,” he added.

Commenting on the broader air cargo sector amid global challenges, Sultan affirmed that the airline continues to closely monitor international developments and maintains high adaptability thanks to its 40-year track record. “We view challenges as opportunities to innovate, and we remain confident in the future of air cargo and Emirates’ pivotal role within it,” he concluded.