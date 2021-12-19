UrduPoint.com

Emirates SkyCargo Transports 600 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Emirates SkyCargo has announced that it has crossed a major milestone in the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines with 600 million doses flown on its flights. Since October 2020, the carrier has transported more than 2.8 million kilograms (2,800 tonnes) of COVID-19 vaccines from 35 origins to over 80 destinations.

"Emirates SkyCargo remains committed to the rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities around the world. When we formulated our COVID-19 distribution strategy in 2020, Emirates SkyCargo prioritised the movement of COVID-19 vaccines through our Dubai hub to developing countries. I'm happy to announce that nearly two thirds of the total vaccines we transported were headed to destinations in Africa, Asia and the middle East. With our extensive reach across six continents, our wide-body capacity and expertise in cool chain logistics, Emirates SkyCargo will continue to be a reliable partner for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the months to come," said Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo, Emirates.

With the increasing roll-out of vaccination and booster campaigns across global markets, Emirates SkyCargo witnessed a steady increase in the demand for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of 2021. In October and November 2021 alone, Emirates SkyCargo moved more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, almost one third of the total COVID-19 vaccines transported by the carrier since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Emirates SkyCargo flight carried a record 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The vaccines were distributed as follows; Asia (185 million doses), Africa (150 million doses) and the Middle East (70 million doses).

Moreover, Emirates SkyCargo's GDP certified pharma terminal in Chicago has handled more than 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines flown from the US to countries around the world.

