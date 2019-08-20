UrduPoint.com
Emirates SkyCargo Wins Special Recognition In Malaysia

Tue 20th August 2019

DUBAI/ KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, was presented with the award for ‘Best Customer Airline 2018’ by the ground handling division of MAB Kargo for having transported the largest volume of air cargo from Kuala Lumpur International Airport among MAB Kargo’s customer airlines.

Emirates SkyCargo has engaged MAB Kargo as its ground handling agent in Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Emirates SkyCargo is an important facilitator of trade between Malaysia and the rest of world. It transports cargo to and from Kuala Lumpur in the belly hold of its wide-body Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

The air cargo carrier has been flying to Malaysia since 1996 and currently operates three daily services from the Malaysian capital allowing exporters and importers in the region access to close to 700 tonnes of cargo capacity every week.

Emirates SkyCargo offers cargo capacity on a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft including 12 freighters. The air cargo carrier operates two state of the art cargo terminals in Dubai and has developed a number of specialised transportation products for industry verticals.

