Emirates SkyCargo’s Global Network Grows To 75 Destinations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 09:45 PM

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 destinations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Emirates SkyCargo has expanded its weekly scheduled cargo flight operations to cover 75 destinations across six continents.

Some of the destinations recently included are Colombo, Conakry, Dakar, Dhaka, Dublin, Khartoum, Kuala Lumpur, Perth and Quito.

Through its wider reach, Emirates SkyCargo says it is able to transport essential commodities and other urgently needed cargo more rapidly across the world, allowing exporters and importers across markets to benefit from direct access to widebody cargo capacity.

In addition, Emirates SkyCargo has also upped frequency of flights to several key destinations such as Amsterdam, Beijing, Bengaluru, Brussels, Chennai, Chicago, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Johannesburg and London, allowing businesses more choice and flexibility in having their cargo shipped to customers and supplementing additional cargo capacity for the transport of urgent and necessary goods.

Over and above scheduled flight operations, Emirates SkyCargo also operates charter flights in response to customer demand.

Since March 2020, Emirates SkyCargo has played an important role globally in the transport of urgently required medical supplies including personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment, electronics such as laptops and mobile phones as more people around the world have turned to online working and learning, food items including fruits, vegetables, sea food and meat. The carrier operated over 2,500 flights in the month of April. Currently Emirates SkyCargo is operating more than 100 flights a day from its hub in Dubai.

