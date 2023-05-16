UrduPoint.com

Emirates Society For Genetic Diseases Inaugurates Region's First Biohacking Summit

Published May 16, 2023

Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases inaugurates region&#039;s first Biohacking Summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and President of the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases, Dubai will host the first Biohack Summit in the middle East and Asia on 30th and 31st May, 2023, which is organszed by the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases and Limoverse, the foremost third-generation (Web 3) health platform.

The summit aims to equip individuals with scientific research, clinical and practical tools to take the initiative to preserve their health and personal well-being by using technology and virtual communication and making good and sound use of the medical globalisation system and companionship, in light of the ease of access to information and contradictory facts, particularly the difficulty in determining its veracity or source for individuals in the general community. The hacking of human biology is characterised by the use of scientifically validated methods and instruments.

Physician and geneticist Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chair of the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Genetic Research, said, “In line with the health track of the country's strategy and vision, the event will stimulate an environment of innovation in the field of health and wellness, support many government initiatives and integrated practices to use modern scientific tools, and significantly contribute to creating a healthy population.”

Dr. Matar added, “The new sciences, such as biohacking, encourage individuals to take the initiative to take care of the tools to increase the level of health and prolong the healthy and biological life, and as an extension of the development of well-being in the United Arab Emirates since its inception, as documented by the Human Development Report of the United Nations Development Programme.

The mission of the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases is to improve the quality of genes in new borns and to promote the scientific facts of epigenetic science and methods of control, thereby discouraging genetic mutations that cause modern diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure, immune system disorders, and neurological disorders, and thereby preventing the spread and impact of genetic and genetic disorders prevalent in the UAE, through preventive awareness programmes, and examination based on research studies and knowledge exchange, which are conducted by experts in this field using the most innovative and cost-effective technology under the supervision of a volunteer group of experts in scientifically referred therapeutic research centres Harvard University, Oxford University, King Abdulaziz University and University, and Dasman Diabetes Centre And Sultan Qaboos University and Ain Shams Univ.

Dr. Sajiv Nair, Founder of Limover X and Chair of the WBHS board of Trustees, stated, “The conference attracts international organisations and brands, thereby fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship via public-private media partnerships.”

At the conference, more than twenty presenters with extensive knowledge in the fields of epigenetics, longevity, optimal performance, Ayurveda, yoga, will present their research and share their expertise. The conference also offers biohacking experiments in real time.

More than one thousand individuals are anticipated to attend the conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. People from all over the world will be able to enjoy the immersive experience when Limoverse hosts the conference live in its metafair area.

