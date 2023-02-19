Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles’ Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2023) The Emirates Society for the Talented and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) honoured the graduates of the “UAE Technophiles” Programme.

The honouring ceremony was held under the patronage and in the presence of Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, Chairman of Emirates Society for the Talented, along with Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU.

In addition to empowering and supporting the younger generation, the programme promotes national competence and equips learners with knowledge tools for the future. The graduation ceremony also coincided with the “UAE Innovates 2023” month, demonstrating both institutions’ commitment to developing specialised educational programmes and materials to meet the goals of the UAE Innovation Strategy.

The ceremony was held at HBMSU's campus, in the presence of members from the society and the university, as well as the programme’s participants and their family members. The ceremony began with a speech by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, followed by a video showcasing the learners’ projects and granting of certificates to the participants. The event honoured all learners and trainers, and concluded with the launch of an exhibition for attendees.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim said, “Inspired by the vision of our wise leadership, today we lay the foundation for a new milestone in the national technical innovation ecosystem, guided by the strategies designed to enhance our national competencies and empower national talents by promoting advanced technological, computing, and programming skills. As we celebrate the graduation of a new batch of innovators equipped with technical expertise and knowledge, we contribute to the advancement of our nation by shaping highly-qualified individuals who will transform national objectives into pioneering projects tomorrow.”

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, stated, “We are proud of the new graduates who will support and contribute to the nation's development.

This initiative comes as a result of our collaborative efforts with the Emirates Society for the Talented to empower the youth and support national talents. As we express our gratitude to the businessman Dr. Mohammad Bin Haider for his patronage and support of this program and all ‘UAE Technophiles’ programmes. The graduation of this batch is particularly significant, as it coincides with the ‘UAE Innovates 2023’ month, which aids in establishing innovation as a work culture and process, and inspires innovators to strengthen the UAE's standing as one of the most advanced and innovative nations in the world."

Over 36 Emirati learners between the ages of 11 and 15 successfully passed the programme’s three phases. The programme’s first phase, or “Building Foundation”, focused on promoting a deep understanding of programming and computational thinking concepts and advance to industry-based Programming Language, from basic programming languages to JavaScript. The second phase, which was application-focused, entailed the development of a project with real-world applications, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the internet of things (IoT). The third phase concentrated on utilising cutting-edge technologies and exploring the potential of the human brain using NextMind’s “Deep Neural Network”, within an interactive Metaverse environment.

As part of the final phase, an enhanced Metaverse environment was also created using Roblox and Sandbox, which utilised AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality. Furthermore, learners had access to a training model of ChatGPT, a system that includes conversational communication, comprehensive explanations, and multilingual content creation among other features.

The UAE Technophiles Programme was developed to drive a radical change in the knowledge sector through innovation, steady progress, and experiments. The programme equips learners with future thinking and leadership skills, to master emerging technologies and contribute to their development.