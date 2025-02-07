Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health advancement

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The Emirates Society of Ophthalmology (ESO) has inaugurated the 22nd edition of its annual conference, ESO 2025, at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

The three-day event, held in the presence of Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qassimi, President of ESO and the Emirates Medical Association, brings together leading ophthalmologists, researchers, and health experts to explore advancements in eye care and ophthalmic research.

A key highlight of the opening day was the signing of a strategic collaboration between ESO and Théa Pharma, alongside the launch of ESTBEC (Epidemiology Study Before Eye Complications), the UAE’s first initiative of its kind.

The programme aims to advance research, enhance patient care, and map the prevalence of ocular diseases across the country.

Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qassimi stated, "The launch of ESTBEC marks a major step in ophthalmic research, focusing on the prevalence of eye diseases in the UAE.

In collaboration with healthcare providers and researchers, this initiative will support early detection and better management of vision-related conditions."

Carol El Ajouz, General Manager of Théa Pharma middle East, praised the partnership, highlighting the initiative’s role in identifying ocular disease trends and improving early diagnosis. She emphasised that the collaboration aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2030 goals for a healthier future.

Dr. Omnia Hamam, consultant Ophthalmologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, described ESTBEC as a milestone in early eye disease detection, while Dr. Mona Marwan, Cornea and Refractive Surgery Specialist, outlined plans for screening programmes targeting conditions such as keratoconus, glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration.

ESO 2025 continues with expert-led discussions and initiatives shaping the future of ophthalmic care in the region.