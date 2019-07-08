UrduPoint.com
Emirates Sportsmed Partners With Women’s Football Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) Emirates Sportsmed has entered into a partnership with the Women’s Football Committee, WFC, to provide all the WFC athletes with comprehensive medical assessments.

Last week, Houriya Al Tahri, Head Coach of the UAE Women’s Football Team, and Maitha Salem Al Arfi, Representative of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies sports academy, signed a Letter of Intent at Emirates Sportsmed.

"It is a great opportunity to be collaborating with a group that caters to the wellbeing and development of female athletes. The comprehensive services provided at Emirates Sportsmed can help athletes prevent serious injuries, perform better, secure their future and achieve their best performance," Al Tahri said.

Under the terms of the partnership, Emirates Sportsmed will be responsible for the players’ basic medical needs, functional testing and other medical and performance-related tests as per the WFC’s requirements. The clinic will also host educational sessions and provide the WFC teams with technical, scientific and organisational support at competitions and sporting events.

Dr. Dejan Jovanovic, a Sports Medicine Specialist at Emirates Sportsmed, said, "This is extremely important for us. Athletes are very vulnerable to injury, and Emirates Sportsmed is committed to providing Primary and specialised medical care to female athletes in the UAE. We are proud to be recognised by the WFC, and to be a part of this project."

