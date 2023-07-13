Open Menu

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product Ink MoU To Utilise Joint Expertise And Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertise and opportunities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) Emirates Steel Arkan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sultanate of Oman’s leading steel products manufacturer Al Jazeera Steel Product Company (AJSP) to establish a strategic framework for collaboration, further benefitting from joint product expertise and seizing new opportunities in the steel business ecosystem.

This MoU comes at a time when AJSP is establishing a medium-section rolling mill in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) along with plans to introduce a tube mill and heat-treated alloy round bars.

As part of the MoU, Emirates Steel Arkan has the opportunity to supply semis, including billets, blooms and beam blanks to AJSP’s upcoming factory in Abu Dhabi or existing factory in Sohar, Oman. The two parties will also research options for collaboration in-promotion and marketing of finished products involving light and medium sections from AJSP and heavy sections from ESA.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, Emirates Steel Arkan, said, “Through this MoU, we will bolster our market share, synergise our collective knowledge and expertise, capture new business opportunities and bid for upcoming projects. By harnessing the strength of our shared vision for decarbonising the steel industry, resources, and experience, we are ready to chart a course towards unparalleled growth and success in the dynamic steel business ecosystem.”

Sheikha Amal Bahwan, Chairperson, Al Jazeera Steel Product Co, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer, to further strengthen our proposition and ability to serve customers around the world with diverse steel products. By joining forces, we aim to leverage ESA’s unrivaled expertise and expansive market presence, complemented by Al Jazeera Steel’s established reputation for manufacturing excellence.”

Related Topics

World Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oman Market From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

22 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

52 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

52 minutes ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

54 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

1 hour ago
Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

2 hours ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

4 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East