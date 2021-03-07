Emirates Steel CEO among top CEOs in ME by Forbes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, has been placed amongst the Top CEOs in the middle East by the internationally acclaimed Forbes Middle East magazine. This prestigious achievement highlights the pioneering position of Emirates Steel as a leading regional manufacturer, and the powerful influence of Al Remeithi as a regional thought leader and a change maker.

Under his leadership, Emirates Steel evolved to be one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers across the MENA region, with the inspiring vision to be amongst the top global steel producers.

Over the last two decades, Emirates Steel gained its solid reputation by providing the best-in-class steel products catering to the different needs of its customers in multiple sectors including construction, energy, and transportation whether within the local market, or across more than 40 countries around the world.

Safety and health, environment and sustainability, digitalization and innovation, growth and increased efficiency, all are amongst a long list on which Al Remeithi focuses on.

Today, Emirates Steel is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, and the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region. The company is the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar.

The Abu Dhabi-based steelmaker is the first manufacturing company in the Middle East and among the first 50 companies in the world to be verified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) documentation.

It is worth mentioning that Al Remeithi has nearly two decades of experience in the industry. Prior to becoming CEO, he was a senior vice president of operations, and acting CEO. He also serves as chairman of the World Steel Association’s Economic Committee.