UrduPoint.com

Emirates Steel Concludes The Big 5 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Emirates Steel concludes The Big 5 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Emirates Steel, the leading integrated steel manufacturer in the middle East, concluded its participation in The Big 5, the region’s largest construction industry’s event, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 12th to 15th September, 2021, with over a thousand local and international exhibitors with 20 national pavilions from 45 countries.

Emirates Steel stand featured virtual tours within the company’s plants, and highlighted its facilities offered to support the construction sector, and its new products, etc.

Emirates Steel discussed the customers’ new requirements and needs in terms of products, services, and engineering solutions. And the event was an opportunity to review the market’s latest developments and communicate with the sector’s leaders.

In addition, the company announced the reduction of rebar prices (8-32 mm) by AED 348/tonne for September delivery to become AED 2,610 compared to AED 2,956 for August delivery. This is to support the construction sector and maintain the balance across the local market, keeping the prices of rebar in the UAE among the lowest regionally and globally.

Saeed Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, praised Emirates Steel’s successful participation in the significant event and emphasised the company’s role in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification and promoting its sustainable economic model based on knowledge and innovation.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Company Tours Middle East UAE Dirham August September Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali is disappointed over Misbah, Waqar 's de ..

Hasan Ali is disappointed over Misbah, Waqar 's decisions

6 minutes ago
 Al-Shabaab Militants Claim Responsibility for Blas ..

Al-Shabaab Militants Claim Responsibility for Blast in Somali Capital - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Russia Official Says EU Lawmakers Not Waiting for ..

Russia Official Says EU Lawmakers Not Waiting for Duma Vote in Calling for Non-R ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority introduces AI policy in hea ..

Dubai Health Authority introduces AI policy in healthcare

20 minutes ago
 IS 'Bride' Asks UK People for Forgiveness, Prepare ..

IS 'Bride' Asks UK People for Forgiveness, Prepared to Face Terror Charges

16 minutes ago
 Green Activists Block Traffic in London Second Tim ..

Green Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.