Emirates Steel concludes The Big 5 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Emirates Steel, the leading integrated steel manufacturer in the middle East, concluded its participation in The Big 5, the region’s largest construction industry’s event, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 12th to 15th September, 2021, with over a thousand local and international exhibitors with 20 national pavilions from 45 countries.

Emirates Steel stand featured virtual tours within the company’s plants, and highlighted its facilities offered to support the construction sector, and its new products, etc.

Emirates Steel discussed the customers’ new requirements and needs in terms of products, services, and engineering solutions. And the event was an opportunity to review the market’s latest developments and communicate with the sector’s leaders.

In addition, the company announced the reduction of rebar prices (8-32 mm) by AED 348/tonne for September delivery to become AED 2,610 compared to AED 2,956 for August delivery. This is to support the construction sector and maintain the balance across the local market, keeping the prices of rebar in the UAE among the lowest regionally and globally.

Saeed Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, praised Emirates Steel’s successful participation in the significant event and emphasised the company’s role in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification and promoting its sustainable economic model based on knowledge and innovation.