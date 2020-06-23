UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Steel Endorses Country’s Sustainability Goals By Purchasing Local Scrap Material For Steel Production

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Emirates Steel endorses country’s sustainability goals by purchasing local scrap material for steel production

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Emirates Steel today announced its continued efforts to support trade and business in the UAE through purchasing local scrap material for use as feed stock in its production process.

In a statement Tuesday, Emirates Steel said it is committed along with other steel producers to purchase all local scrap according to international prices. The company also confirmed its willingness to purchase more than 1 million tonnes of scrap material on an annual basis.

The announcement follows a recent decision by the Ministry of Economy to prohibit all concerned and registered facilities in the UAE from exporting iron scrap. The decision seeks to help local production facilities maintain business continuity and also promotes domestic production through ensuring that producers in the country have easy access to raw material supplies locally for their manufacturing operations.

As a complex integrated manufacturing plant that employs cutting-edge solutions to tackle traditional industrial challenges, Emirates Steel said it uses direct reduced iron, DRI, and ferrous scrap as the main feedstock for its electric arc furnaces.

Currently, scrap accounts for 30 percent of the raw material in the company’s Steel Making Plant One, SMP1. Today, the company said it aims to increase the usage of scrap as feedstock for other steel making plants especially with the surge of iron-ore prices. In 2017, Emirates Steel successfully commissioned its 3,000 Horsepower Steel Scrap Shredding Facility to feed the electric arc furnaces of its steel making plants. The facility plays a key role in recycling steel scrap generated in the UAE while mitigating waste.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, said, "As it continues to service key sectors of the UAE economy, including construction, energy and transportation, Emirates Steel is proud to support local traders around the country in sustaining their businesses. In addition, our synergies enable Emirates Steel to recycle scrap and advance the UAE’s sustainability goals."

Al Remeithi added, "The company is committed to supporting the steel industry value chain and will ensure we stand by the Ministry of Economy decision to prevent the export of scrap materials that are considered prime feedstock in manufacturing steel. Moreover, as scrap is turned into an added value product, manufacturers are forced to import it from abroad at high prices because it is an important component in many industries. Currently the local steel industry needs the entire local scrap business to sustain its operations."

Al Remeithi concluded, "The steel industry plays a vital role in the economy and supports the Abu Dhabi economic diversification strategy, which aims to increase the output of manufacturing the emirate."

The company said that in 2019, it only used 280,000 tonnes of scrap material due to difficulties in sourcing this vital material form the local market. Currently, the UAE is Asia’s second largest scrap exporter after Japan, and accounts for 1.6 percent of the world’s ferrous scrap export. Among the UAE’s top scrap importing partners are India (31 percent), Pakistan (25 percent), and Oman (11 percent). The UAE has a scrap reserve of 1.5 million tonnes per annum.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Import Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oman Japan 2017 2019 Market All From Industry Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

17 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

2 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

2 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

2 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.