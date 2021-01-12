Emirates Steel, Khalifa University to promote collaboration in R&D

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Emirates Steel has signed a Memorandum of Association with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, to cooperate in areas of mutual interest.

The Memorandum was signed by Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Steel, and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, in the presence of senior officials from the two entities.

The scope of this Memorandum includes implementing collaborative research projects; providing scientific and professional training and development programmes and offering technical consultations and student internships at Emirates Steel premises.

Under the Memorandum, the parties will form a Scientific Committee to identify and agree on the potential sponsored research programmes related to the core business of Emirates Steel, mainly in slag utilisation in agriculture or construction; recovery of CO2 from flue gases; rebar discoloration problem; and cyber security issues.

"This collaboration in research projects reflects our substantial commitment to placing innovation at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that our company can grow and realise its full potential in this challenging business environment.

This is aligned with our endeavours to instill a research culture across the organisation, and engage young minds at an early stage so that they can dive into one of the core industries in the UAE where they can build their future career," said Al Remeithi.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Al Hammadi stated, "As a research-intensive university, we are delighted to enter into this collaboration with Emirates Steel and support their specialised production facilities. With our research strength and expertise, we will be able to support the emergence of new technologies that will facilitate some of the operational areas to bring in production efficiency."

Emirates Steel has recently formed a Scientific Committee to organise and promote the R&D activities across the organisation and boost collaborations that help Emirates Steel expand its innovation aspirations.