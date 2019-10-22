Emirates Steel receive two patents from US Patent and Trademark Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Emirates Steel has received two patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patents reaffirm Emirates Steels’ status as an innovative leader within the regional steel industry, alongside its commitment to building a culture of innovation within the UAE, said a press release issued by Emirates Steel on Tuesday.

The two patents are for Emirates Steel's innovations in power conversion and in continuous casting methods to produce a single casting strand.

The first patent enables a method and a system for the control of a power converter, through using artificial intelligence to avoid electrical disturbances to manufacturing equipment.

This innovation facilitates higher stability of converting electricity from the power grid to manufacturing facilities, and has applications for the renewable energy industry alongside industrial applications.

The second patent uses a method of continuously casting two or more long strands using a single continuous twin casting strand, which comprises of two-sub-strands. The new technology enables a more effective and stable production process that offers a better quality of a finished product.

The patents are a result of Emirates Steel’s continued investment in its innovation capabilities, in line with the company’s vision to lead both the regional and international steel industry through innovative development.

The innovations, which have taken around one year each to develop, will help the company enhance its offering of high-quality steel products to customers around the world. Within the teams working on these two innovations were UAE nationals, demonstrating Emirates Steel’s commitment to building local talent in the steel sector.

Speaking of the receipt of the patents, Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, commented, "The approval of these two patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office are a result of our continued investment in our people and our manufacturing facilities. Both innovations allow us to produce higher quality steel with reduced environmental impact, demonstrating our leadership of the regional steel sector," he said.