Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat products

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Emirates Steel has announced its plans to add Hot Rolled Coils (HRC) to its wide-range products portfolio so that it can mainly meet the needs of the local and regional markets of the high-quality flat products.

Emirates Steel is currently conducting a comprehensive evaluation for the project to construct the fully automated first-of-its-kind HRC plant in MENA region. Upon completion, the new plant is set to boost Emirates Steel’s production capacity to exceed 5 million tonnes per annum. The new plant will have the lowest carbon footprint in the region.

The new flat products serve several industries and applications including automotive, electrical steel, shipbuilding, boilers and pressure vessels, gas cylinders, heavy metal structures, offshore structures, general construction, machine components, pipes and tubes, household appliances, and structural steel, among others.

CEO of Emirates Steel Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi emphasised that Emirates Steel strives to provide its customers with a full range of high-level products and comprehensive steel solutions. "After completing the evaluation process, we plan to meet the increasing demand on HRC and flat products in local and regional markets through the new expansion of its assets and operations. Launching our new HRC products is part of our growth plans which aims to maximise our contribution to UAE industrial sector," said Al Remeithi.

"Over the last two decades, Emirates Steel gained its solid reputation by providing the best-in-class products including rebar, wire rod, heavy sections and sheet piles. Adding to that, the new strategic project promotes our position as a leading integrated steel manufacturer across the MENA region. It drives our vision to be among the top global steel producers," he concluded.