Emirates Steel to showcase solutions tailored for energy sector at ADIPEC 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) Emirates Steel will participate in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, 2019, sharing its range of steel products with customers in the energy sector.

Emirates Steel’s participation will enable it to highlight its offerings to customers in the wider energy sector, and provide the opportunity for discussions with regional leaders in the oil and gas sector on the latest advancements in steel use within upstream, midstream and downstream infrastructure development.

Emirates Steel supplies products, services and solutions to both onshore and maritime applications and tailored products for use in oil and gas pipelines. In the last three years, Emirates Steel sold 550,000 tons of steel for use in the oil and gas industry to its export market of more than 40 countries. Emirates Steel also aims to supply nuclear grade steel to peaceful nuclear energy projects inside and outside the region, after successfully supplied to Barakah, the selected site of the UAE peaceful nuclear energy programme.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, said ahead of the conference: "We are proud to participate for the fifth time in ADIPEC and engage with regional and global leaders in the energy sector."

"We look forward to discussing with our colleagues in the oil and gas sector their developing requirements for steel applications. With digitization, Big Data and automation being key concerns for oil and gas producers, in the age of ‘Oil & Gas 4.

0’, we are keen to discuss with the industry how our products and services can be tailored to suit their requirements. With increased challenges in the regional oil and gas market, we will also be seeking to understand how we can adapt our offerings to meet customer’s expectations," added Eng. Al Remeithi.

"The energy and steel sectors share a historically symbiotic relationship, with both requiring the other to produce their product. As we work toward fulfilling the mandate of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, we seek to continue to enhance our relationships with traditional energy companies, providing them with high quality steel products that are produced efficiently and sustainably, in addition to discovering the opportunities available in renewable energy sector. As such, we look forward to meeting representatives from the global energy industry at ADIPEC, and discussing with them opportunities for collaboration and business development," concluded Eng. Al Remeithi.

Emirates Steel will be sharing its unique product range with conference delegates at ADIPEC, alongside discussing with attendees the evolving requirements of the energy industry. ADIPEC runs from November 11-14 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. Emirates Steel’s fifth year of participation at ADIPEC reflects the company’s strong ties with the energy sector.