Emirates takes precautionary measures concerning areas of possible conflict

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) Dubai-based airline Emirates Airline said Friday that in light of the current situation, Emirates has taken precautionary measures including rerouting all flights away from areas of possible conflict.

Emirates Spokesman said in a statement, "We are carefully monitoring the ongoing developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if the need arises."

The re-routings have minimally affected the arrival/departure timings of some flights, and we urge customers to check the latest schedules on emirates.

com , so they can be informed of any flight changes. As always, the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority and will not be compromised, he concluded.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, issued an emergency order on Thursday prohibiting U.S. air carriers from flying in Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman due to heightened tensions.

Some international airlines are taking precautions following the FAA order.