Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partnership with 23 more destinations added

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Emirates and TAP Air Portugal are further expanding their existing codeshare arrangement by adding 23 more destinations to the partnership from 2nd November. This brings the total number of destinations where customers can enjoy seamless connectivity to over 90 points.

TAP Air Portugal will place its code on popular Emirates flights to four additional Asian destinations – Hanoi and three Japanese gateways – Narita, Osaka and Haneda, subject to government approval.

Emirates will place its code on TAP Air Portugal operated flights to 19 additional destinations via Lisbon. They include Belem, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Maceio, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Praia, Sal Island, Sao Vicente, Conakry, Ponta Delgada, Porto Santo, Terceira and Dakar.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said, "The further expansion of the Emirates – TAP Air Portugal partnership attests to the strong collaboration of both airlines and our shared commitment to provide customers with seamless connections to and from Portugal. By leveraging our mutual networks through codeshare flights, we enable our customers to travel to more places on a single ticket with a one baggage policy and fare conditions.

We look forward to bringing more benefits to our customers through this partnership".

Silvia Mosquera, Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer of TAP Air Portugal, said, "TAP Air Portugal is pleased to be able to implement this expanded partnership with Emirates, allowing our customers greater geographic access, with particular emphasis on destinations in the middle East and Asia. TAP is eager to be able to take Emirates customers to more cities in Portugal and to our destinations in the Americas and North Africa, aboard our modern fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, in an environment of maximum quality of service, hygiene and safety, and so that they can also benefit from our Portugal Stopover programme."

Emirates and TAP Air Portugal are also exploring ways to enhance co-operation on their respective frequent flyer programmes, including reciprocal earning and redemption opportunities and popular benefits such as lounge access, and will be announcing the details in due course.