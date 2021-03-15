Emirates, TAP Air Portugal to expand strategic partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Emirates and TAP Air Portugal has signed a memorandum of understanding to expand the codeshare partnership currently in place between both airlines.

The new agreement will see customers of both airlines benefit from seamless connectivity on many new routes across the Americas, North Africa and East Asia. Emirates and TAP Air Portugal will also explore ways to enhance the co-operation on their respective frequent flyer programmes including reciprocal earning and redemption opportunities and popular benefits such as lounge access.

In addition, both airlines plan on supporting each other’s stopover programmes in Dubai and Lisbon, with Emirates also supporting TAP Air Portugal as it looks at potential expansion opportunities in the UAE.

Subject to required regulatory approvals, the expanded agreement is expected to come into effect from 1st May 2021, will provide customers with seamless booking, ticketing and travel benefits across 70 destinations on both airlines’ networks.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Emirates and TAP Air Portugal have enjoyed a mutually successful codeshare partnership for the past eight years.

We are delighted to expand this relationship and look forward to delivering even more benefits to our customers."

Arik De, TAP Air Portugal’s Chief Revenue & Network Officer, said, "TAP Air Portugal is pleased to enhance our Emirates partnership, allowing our guests greater geographic access. We look forward to taking Emirates customers to more cities within Portugal, to our destinations in the Americas and North Africa, and for them to benefit from our Stopover Portugal programme."

Under the expanded partnership, TAP Air Portugal will place its code on Emirates’ flights to popular East Asia destinations such as Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Mumbai, Delhi, Dhaka, Male, Jakarta, Denpasar, Manila, Hanoi, as well as Barcelona and Mexico City.

Emirates customers will be able to seamlessly access additional domestic destinations in Portugal, as well as TAP Air Portugal’s flights to cities in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Morocco, Tunisia, Gambia, and Cape Verde.