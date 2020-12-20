Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in January 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 20th December 2020 (WAM) - Emirates has announced that it will be operating its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai – Sao Paulo route between 9th and 30th January 2021.

The Emirates A380 will be deployed four times weekly to Sao Paulo in response to the summer season increase in demand for travel to and from Brazil.

This will be the first time that the iconic aircraft returns to South America since the suspension of passenger flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Emirates resumed passenger flights to Sao Paulo in August 2020 on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.