UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates To Deploy Iconic A380 To Sao Paulo In January 2021

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:45 PM

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in January 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 20th December 2020 (WAM) - Emirates has announced that it will be operating its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on the DubaiSao Paulo route between 9th and 30th January 2021.

The Emirates A380 will be deployed four times weekly to Sao Paulo in response to the summer season increase in demand for travel to and from Brazil.

This will be the first time that the iconic aircraft returns to South America since the suspension of passenger flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Emirates resumed passenger flights to Sao Paulo in August 2020 on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Related Topics

Dubai Sao Paulo Brazil January March August December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

47 seconds ago

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

46 minutes ago

Pre-travel vaccinations must be taken at least one ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Mosque in K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.