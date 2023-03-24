Emirates to launch first A380 service to Bali

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, will deploy its signature A380 aircraft to Bali starting from 1st June 2023, marking a milestone in Indonesia’s aviation history as the first scheduled A380 service to the country.

The new 2-class Emirates A380 service will replace one of the two daily services to Bali currently operated by a 2-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline’s debut A380 flight EK368, will depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 03:25, arriving in Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 16:35 local time.

The returning flight, EK369, will depart Bali at 19:40, arriving in Dubai at 00:45 local time.

Highlighting the deployment of the world’s largest passenger aircraft to Bali, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The Emirates A380 is synonymous with our fly better promise and world-class products and services, and we’re excited to offer our travellers the opportunity to experience its uniqueness and unmatched beauty on flights to and from Bali."