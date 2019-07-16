UrduPoint.com
Emirates To Launch Services To Mexico City Via Barcelona

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Emirates airline today announced its plan to launch a new daily service from Dubai Airport, DXB, to Mexico City International Airport, MEX, via the Spanish city of Barcelona, BCN, starting on 9th December, 2019.

Emirates’ Mexico City flight will be a linked service with Barcelona. Citizens from Mexico, Spain, and the UAE only need their passports to enjoy visa-free travel to each respective country.

Emirates flight EK 255 will depart Dubai at 03:30 local time, arriving in Barcelona at 08:00 before departing again at 09:55 and arriving into Mexico City at 16:15 on the same day.

The return flight EK256 will depart Mexico City at 19:40 local time, arriving in Barcelona the next day at 13:25. EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona at 15:10 bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 00:45 the following day.

Commenting on the announcement, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, "We are excited to be able to introduce new air connectivity between Dubai and Mexico. The availability of high-quality, daily international air services is essential for the development of tourism, business, and cultural ties.

Trade, especially in high-value and time-sensitive products, will be facilitated by the ample cargo capacity on Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft. We also expect tourism to receive a major boost from the daily flights on our newly-refurbished Boeing 777-200LR."

"Mexico supports the launch of the long-awaited flight Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico City, which response to Mexico’s Government tourism policy towards opening new markets and strengthening connectivity between the middle East and Mexico. We are eager to receive tourists from this part of the world," Miguel Torruco Marques, Mexico’s Minister of Tourism, said.

In turn, Rodrigo Vasquez C, Director-General of Mexican Civil Aviation Authority, stated, "Emirates’ arrival will bring a significant contribution to our international connectivity network by adding up daily services to Dubai and beyond. Emirates will be the 43rd carrier operating international flights into Mexico ... congratulations!!."

Dubai is also increasing in popularity with Mexican travellers. In the first five months of 2019 alone, Mexican visitor numbers to Dubai have grown by 32 percent compared to the same period last year.

