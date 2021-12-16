UrduPoint.com

Emirates To Operate Double Daily Flights To Seychelles For Holiday Season

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Emirates has announced it will operate double daily flights to Seychelles from 24th December 2021, until 9th January 2022 to serve market demand during the busy holiday season.

The added service will offer customers more travel choices, flexibility and enhanced connectivity to the island-nation.

Emirates currently operates a daily flight to Seychelles utilising its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The second daily service will boost tourism to the popular Indian Ocean destination this winter holiday, especially from popular inbound markets including France, Germany, U.

K., Russia, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, U.S., UAE, and KSA.

From 10th January 2022, the airline will serve the country with 10 weekly flights, including a double daily service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier this year, Emirates renewed its commitment to Seychelles by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Seychelles Tourism board at Expo 2020. The agreement reaffirms the airline's commitment to the island-nation, and outlines various initiatives to promote trade and tourism to the country.

