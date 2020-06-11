Emirates to operate four repatriation flights to Cairo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) To help stranded Egyptians get home, Emirates plans to operate four flights between Dubai and Cairo on 14th,18th,19th and 21st June.

Customers can also connect to these flights in Dubai from any destination on Emirates' current network of 30 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, the company said in a statement.

Flights can be booked on emirates.com, via travel agents, Emirates sales office and contact centre, it added.

"Only Egyptian citizens and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board," the company announced, adding that passengers will be required to comply with all requirements of the destination country.

Emirates further stated that it has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Emirates has reminded its customers that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

"Travellers from the UAE should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates' check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings," the statement concluded.