UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates To Operate One-off A380 To Bahrain For 49th National Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49th National Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Emirates will operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on 15th December, one day ahead of the country's 49th National Day celebrations.

The deployment is in response to high passenger demand during the National Day holidays in the Kingdom.

On 15th December, the Emirates A380 service will operate as EK 839 and EK 840, departing Dubai at 1605 and arriving in Bahrain at 1625hrs. The flight will then depart Bahrain at 1745hrs arriving in Dubai at 2000hrs.

Emirates customers arriving from Bahrain have the option to take a complimentary COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, or do their COVID-19 PCR test 96 hours prior to departure, making it even more convenient for those planning their holidays.

Passengers coming from Bahrain, along with three other GCC countries do not need to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure.

Emirates celebrated its 20th anniversary to Bahrain this year, and since its first flight to the Kingdom has carried more than 6 million passengers between Bahrain and Dubai. The airline currently operates double daily flights to the Kingdom, connecting travellers to 99 global destinations, with safe and convenient onwards travel via Dubai to the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Emirates has deployed the A380 on one-off missions to the Kingdom six times, including during busy Eid travel periods, on Bahrain's National Day in 2017, and has also displayed the double-decker twice during the Bahrain airshow.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Holidays Dubai Bahrain December 2017 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

31 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

1 hour ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.