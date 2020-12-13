Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49th National Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Emirates will operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on 15th December, one day ahead of the country's 49th National Day celebrations.

The deployment is in response to high passenger demand during the National Day holidays in the Kingdom.

On 15th December, the Emirates A380 service will operate as EK 839 and EK 840, departing Dubai at 1605 and arriving in Bahrain at 1625hrs. The flight will then depart Bahrain at 1745hrs arriving in Dubai at 2000hrs.

Emirates customers arriving from Bahrain have the option to take a complimentary COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, or do their COVID-19 PCR test 96 hours prior to departure, making it even more convenient for those planning their holidays.

Passengers coming from Bahrain, along with three other GCC countries do not need to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure.

Emirates celebrated its 20th anniversary to Bahrain this year, and since its first flight to the Kingdom has carried more than 6 million passengers between Bahrain and Dubai. The airline currently operates double daily flights to the Kingdom, connecting travellers to 99 global destinations, with safe and convenient onwards travel via Dubai to the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Emirates has deployed the A380 on one-off missions to the Kingdom six times, including during busy Eid travel periods, on Bahrain's National Day in 2017, and has also displayed the double-decker twice during the Bahrain airshow.