Emirates To Operate Two A380s To Bahrain For Formula 1 Races

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) Emirates will upgrade two of its services to Bahrain on 6th March to the A380 to serve high demand from those visiting and attending the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023.

Flights EK 835/836 and EK 837/838, all previously operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, have been upgraded to the flagship and customer favourite, the Emirates A380, and underscore the airline’s commitment to make connections for travellers to and through Dubai even easier. EK 835 departs Dubai at 01:50, arriving in Bahrain at 02:05, while EK 836 departs Bahrain at 03:50, arriving back in Dubai at 06:05.

The other conveniently timed morning EK 837 flight departs Dubai at 08:20 and will arrive in Bahrain at 08:40. EK 838 then leaves Bahrain at 10:25 arriving in Dubai at 12:40.

Both Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft serving the Dubai-Bahrain route on 6th March will offer a total of 517 seats in a three-class configuration, with 427 spacious seats in Economy Class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites. The two A380s join Emirates’ other daily flight to and from Bahrain, operated with the Boeing 777-300ER.

